Family, friends and cycling mates to farewell Colin Hadwell

CYCLING'S GENTLEMAN: Much-loved Byron Bay cyclist Col Hadwell enjoying the Cycling Queensland 2016 ride from Woodford to Hervey Bay. Mr Hadwell was considered one of cycling's true gentleman by all who rode with him. He died from a fatal accident after crashing on Bangalow Rd on July 4.

TODAY at 11am, at the Byron Bay Surf Club, family, friends and the Northern Rivers community will farewell a much loved local, Colin Hadwell.

Mr Hadwell was fatally injured when he was cycling on Bangalow Rd in Byron Shire and crashed after possibly striking a pothole on July 4.

Police are still investigating the incident.

His long-time cycling mate Jeffrey Garrett will give a tribute to the man with whom he worked with for years and shared hundred of hours and thousand of kilometres as they cycled in many parts of Australia and around the world.

Mr Garrett kindly gave the Northern Star an indication of his speech ahead of the memorial service of the man he said was one of cycling's true gentleman.

"I worked with Col at Byron Shire Council's Engineers Department from 1989; analysed his bush poetry over time and after his retirement, became his cycling companion and my best mate," Mr Garrett said.

"We shared our love of camping, vegetable growing, marmalade making, pizza baking, and of course, my good red wines but not his C&Ns which were great for stripping paint..oh C&Ns is code for cheap and nasty reds. And cycling......I want to show you what an advocate of cycling he became; of the many miles we rode; of the enormous miles he did on his own and the discovery of the coffee and cake offerings in this shire."

Mr Garrett said he will speak of Mr Hadwell's bicycle adventures, which he said included riding in NSW, Germany, Slovenia, New Zealand and the UK and then recite a poem his mate, an award-wining bush poet composed in 2015.

"It was after one of these these rides that Col penned this poem that sums up perfectly his humour, his ability to entertain and his enjoyment of just being there," he said.

"I want to thank Bicycle Queensland, and Jay and especially Dave from True Wheel Cycles at Mullumbimby for sharing with Col the love of cycling and the journey. Thanks for the miles Col, ride on Haddy, ride on (and) may the wind be behind you."