Family friendly Sanur is a pace slower even in Bali

Jann Burmester | 11th Mar 2017 5:00 AM
SUN, SURF AND SAND: The stunning beachfront at Sanur
SUN, SURF AND SAND: The stunning beachfront at Sanur

IT'S been years since I've stayed in Sanur in Bali.

I'd forgotten how peaceful and quiet it is, how life moves here at a slower pace than in busy and chaotic Seminyak and Canggu, and just how fantastic it is for families.

There's a fabulous beachfront path that runs for miles and miles, winding its way along the sand.

 

 

FAMILY FUN: Kids have fun exploring the beach at Sanur at low tide.
FAMILY FUN: Kids have fun exploring the beach at Sanur at low tide.

Lined with hotels, cafes, restaurants, shops and spas, the path is ideal for riding a bike, walking or pushing toddlers and babies in prams.

The ocean is calmer here than on the other side of the island - making it ideal for swimming.

Explore the rock pools at low tide, hire a jukung (local boat) and go snorkelling or surfing on the reef, or sit under a palm tree sipping a cool fresh juice.

Chill out with a massage on the sand or watch the kids as they build sandcastles and enjoy the warmth, not only of the Balinese sun, but of the friendly locals who just adore children.

 

 

COLOURFUL: A gorgeous beachfront cafe at Sanur.
COLOURFUL: A gorgeous beachfront cafe at Sanur.

I'm staying at the Besakih Hotel - it's old world Bali - full of beautiful tropical gardens, water features and statues.

It's right on the beach and while it's far from five-star, it's an ideal base for my extended family.

The cool, blue pool is a drawcard for my grandkids, as is the pond filled with dozens of colourful fish.

You can walk from the pool to the sand in just three steps.

The hotel's restaurant serves up authentic Indonesian cuisine and while you won't find smashed avocado on sourdough with capers and grilled baby tomatoes on the menu, breakfast is still adequate and includes fresh fruit, pastries, cereal, eggs, toast, pancakes and bacon.

Sanur's main street is filled with cute shops and lots of cafes and restaurants serving tantalising and tasty food.

 

COOL BLUE: The inviting pool at the Besakih Hotel on the beachfront at Sanur.
COOL BLUE: The inviting pool at the Besakih Hotel on the beachfront at Sanur.

One of our foodie favourites was the Three Monkeys Cafe - also located in Ubud.

Feel like some serious pampering?

Then go no further than the Nest Beachfront Spa.

Located right on the beachfront, chill out, relax and rejuvenate as you watch the fishermen unload their catch of the day.

The staff at the Nest is truly professional and the spa menu includes massages, pedicures, manicures, facials, hair cream baths and lots more.

With a well-stocked supermarket - Hardy's just down the road from our hotel- delightful shops, cafes and restaurants, Sanur is one of the best places to base yourself if you are travelling to Bali with a young family.

(The author paid for her own accommodation).

Topics:  bali sanur travel

