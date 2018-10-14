Menu
MUSICAL: Hugh Jackman and Michelle Williams in a scene from the movie The Greatest Showman .
Movies

Family-friendly flicks under the stars

14th Oct 2018 3:00 PM

NEWCASTLE Permanent has announced the 16 regional locations for its 12th season of Cinema Under the Stars this season, including events in Lismore and Ballina.

In Ballina, Cinema Under the Stars is returning with Paddington 2 screening at Missingham Park on Friday, November 2.

It follows the story of Paddington, who is happily settled with the Brown family in Windsor Gardens, where he has become a popular member of the community, spreading joy and marmalade wherever he goes.

While searching for the perfect present for his beloved Aunt Lucy's 100th birthday, Paddington spots a unique pop-up book in Mr Gruber's antique shop.

He embarks upon a series of odd jobs to buy it, adding to the comedy.

But when the book is stolen, it's up to Paddington and the Browns to unmask the thief.

In Lismore, the film will be the The Greatest Showman.

Inspired by the imagination of P. T. Barnum, The Greatest Showman is an original musical that celebrates the birth of show business and tells of a visionary who rose from nothing to create a spectacle that became a worldwide sensation.

The Greatest Showman was a 2017 American musical film directed by Michael Gracey in his directorial debut, written by Jenny Bicks and Bill Condon and starring Hugh Jackman, Zac Efron, Michelle Williams, Rebecca Ferguson, and Zendaya.

The film is inspired by the story of P. T. Barnum's creation of the Barnum & Bailey Circus (1871-2017) and the lives of its star attractions.

  • At Crozier Field, Cathcart St, Lismore, on Saturday, November 3. Open from 5.30pm. See newcastlepermanent.com.au/cinema.
Lismore Northern Star

