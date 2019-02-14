Menu
NEW FOCUS: Kieren Perrow with his daughter Frankie. Perrow has stood down as commissioner on the world tour.
Sport

Family first for Kieren Perrow

Mitchell Craig
by
12th Feb 2019 4:10 PM
FORMER Suffolk Park professional surfer Kieren Perrow has stood down from one of the top jobs on the World Surf League after five years as its commissioner.

He moved into the role when he retired from the world tour in 2013.

He dislocated his shoulder in the first round of the Billabong Pipe Masters in Hawaii that year, having won the iconic event in 2011.

Perrow will still be involved in surfing as he shifts his focus to a development role, coaching with the WSL.

"I've been a part of professional surfing my entire life, and I never imagined it would get to the level it's at today,” Perrow said. "To be able to live out my dream on tour as a competitor, while also being a surfer rep and board member, was a massive high point in my career.

"However, getting to transition into my role as commissioner and foster new talent and development pathways for surfers, has been even more rewarding.

"With the role now needing to be based in Los Angeles, I'm taking this opportunity to step down and spend more time in Australia with my family, while continuing to be a part of professional surfing in a more focused capacity.”

Perrow was born at Byron Bay in 1977 and joined the professional tour as a full-time competitor in 2002.

Former CT competitor Pat O'Connell will replace Perrow.

