Family feud: Insta-star charged with domestic violence

An artist and social media influencer from Sydney's north shore, who has a combined 300,000 followers across social media has found herself in a dramatic court battle with her sister over a domestic violence dispute.

Amarni Skaf, 22, from East Lindfield is often seen posting saucy pictures and videos on her Instagram and Tik Tok accounts but today she attended Hornsby Local Court, charged with the common assault of her sister Aisha Skaf.

The influencer posted a video to her Facebook dressed in black while flipping her middle finger to the camera with the caption “not guilty”.

According to documents tendered in court the dancer, rapper and singer allegedly assaulted her sister between 11am on March 21 and 11.05am on March 22 at their home.

During a brief mention in court she was supported by her father and a date was set for a three-hour hearing, which is set to play out on March 29, 2021.

No plea has been entered according to court documents.

Amarni Skaf takes a selfie. Picture: Instagram

She also took a picture of a Hornsby Advocate reporter who was snapping her outside court before she got into a black car.

She posted a video to Instagram stating, "Honestly preparing myself for the most ridiculous story, cause I didn't even realise there was a pap in the courtroom today so fabulous, what a blessing".

Amarni Skaf. Picture: Instagram

Hours earlier she also posted a video to social media where she admitted breaking the law at the age of 16 when she used a fake ID to party in Vegas.

Skaf's website reveals her career kickstarted when she was discovered by Blackstreet front-man Chauncey Black, while she toured with him as a backup dancer.

At one stage she also relocated to Atlanta where she worked with songwriter and producer Teddy Riley before coming back home.

Amarni Skaf outside Hornsby Local Court. Picture: Madelaine Wong

Amarni Skaf posted to Instagram before her court appearance.

Amarni Skaf. Picture: Instagram