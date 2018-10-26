Family event to be held at Alstonville this weekend

PLENTY OF FUN: The All Mixed Up event features a hip hop workshop facilitated by One Vision Productions, allowing children to learn the basics of hip hop, and ultimately produce a song to perform at the event.

GET ready to move, groove and unwind this weekend at House With No Steps' All Mixed Up event.

Event organiser Brydie Sheen said the All Mixed Up event came together after the team decided to host a free community event for all abilities and all ages, with the idea being behind promoting music and movement for mental health.

"It's Mental Health Month, so we felt it was very important to provide a free event for the community to give everyone the chance to wind down," Ms Sheen said.

Ms Sheen said the event will have a strong focus on mental health, including the importance of music and creativity.

"It's going to be a really nice all ages and all abilities community day out for parents, carers and children," Ms Sheen said.

"It gives people the opportunity to meet other families, whilst also giving some respite for parents and carers."

Throughout the event, One Vision Productions will be facilitating a free hip hop workshop for children.

"One Vision's workshop will be teaching rhythm and rhyme and how to produce music and put a song together," she said."

"At the end of the workshop, the kids will be able to perform the song they have created for parents and carers."

Ms Sheen said parents and carers will be able to "sit back and unwind" listening to poetry and music, while the children are participating in the hip hop workshop.

Local singer/songwriter Mish Songsmith will perform, as well as a pop up performance of Sprung!! by Integrated Dance Theatre.

Poet Olatunji Akpo-Sani will MC the event, and Ms Sheen welcomes any other stand up poets to come along to event to read some of their work.

There will also be free face painting, and food and drinks will be available for purchase at the on-site cafe.

All Mixed Up will be held this Sunday, from 11am to 3.30pm at Summerland House Farm, 253 Wardell Road, Alstonville.

Entry is free, and participants are asked to bring along a picnic rug.