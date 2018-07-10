Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Emergency forces search for family travelling in Cape York

10th Jul 2018 10:24 AM

POLICE are seeking assistance from the community, especially those in the recreational four-wheel-driving and camping fraternity, to locate a family who are believed to be travelling in the Cape York Peninsula area.

Paul and Dana Nelson from Deception Bay are believed to be travelling with their family in a silver 2005 model Nissan Patrol station wagon bearing Queensland registration 318-SRK.

They are travelling with other family members who may be driving a white 2013 model Toyota FJ Cruiser bearing Qld registration 553-TIR.

Mr Nelson is urged to contact his sister Barbara regarding a family emergency.

cape york family emergency missing persons qps rescue search
News Corp Australia

Top Stories

    'Guilt-free' restaurant opens on the North Coast

    premium_icon 'Guilt-free' restaurant opens on the North Coast

    Business WITH "genius" cocktails and a delicious menu, foodies will be lining up to try out this new eatery. But it's not what you expect.

    • 10th Jul 2018 9:00 AM
    Why a Ballina man gave $400,000 to local organisation

    premium_icon Why a Ballina man gave $400,000 to local organisation

    News David Lindsay didn't want a lavish life - he had a different dream

    'Afraid for his life': Did co-workers plot Jeffrey's murder?

    premium_icon 'Afraid for his life': Did co-workers plot Jeffrey's murder?

    Crime Hostilities turned this Lismore man's dream job into a nightmare

    58 blocks in new stage of residential development

    premium_icon 58 blocks in new stage of residential development

    Property Council has approved the stage, land is expected to sell out quickly

    Local Partners