Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
The owners of beloved labrador Willow were horrified to find a gunshot wound to her side at their home in regional NSW.
The owners of beloved labrador Willow were horrified to find a gunshot wound to her side at their home in regional NSW.
Crime

Family dog shot in disturbing attack

by Erin Lyons
5th Jan 2021 7:10 AM

A four-year-old labrador has had emergency surgery after she was found with a gunshot wound to her side at a home in regional NSW.

Willow's owners made the discovery, rushing her to the vet where she had a rifle pellet removed from her wound.

Mystery surrounds how the beloved family pet came to sustain such horror injuries at the Deniliquin home.

Police said Willow was found injured about 7pm Sunday.

She is in a stable condition but suffered internal injuries.

Officers attached to Murray River Police District have launched an investigation.

The local vet believes Willow was likely shot earlier in the day.

Officers are urging anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers.

Originally published as Family dog shot in disturbing attack

crime editors picks police

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        New Lismore school to expand into landmark CBD building

        Premium Content New Lismore school to expand into landmark CBD building

        News Operators of the independent K-13 school will “maintain the integrity” of the building.

        Hoop dreams: ‘Hit and giggle’ to state title win

        Premium Content Hoop dreams: ‘Hit and giggle’ to state title win

        Sport When Mike Gidding first whacked a croquet ball about a grass tennis court he had no...

        URGENT MISSION: Man, 25, flown to hospital with head injury

        Premium Content URGENT MISSION: Man, 25, flown to hospital with head injury

        News Westpac helicopter tasked to take the man from Lismore to Gold Coast

        Bridge to be demolished to make way for new structure

        Premium Content Bridge to be demolished to make way for new structure

        Council News Ballina council says the work will take about six weeks