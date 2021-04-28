Thief sets fire to family's car and belongings

The Casino family has been left despaired after a thief burnt their car until it was unrecognisable.

A Northern Rivers family has been left devastated after an opportunistic thief stole and burnt their beloved car, destroying belongings and leaving them without transport.

On Saturday morning, Casino couple Wayne Ridley and Tamara Perry were only 10 feet away from the table where keys to the family ute lay when the thief crept in and stole them.

By 10am, police had found the car, but what remained was heartbreaking.

