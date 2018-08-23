End to drawn-out divorce tactics

LAWYERS who use dirty tricks to cash in on drawn-out divorces will be forced to pay the legal bills, in a radical family law reform to be legislated today.

Federal Attorney-General Christian Porter has slipped the surprise "costs order" into new legislation combining the Family Court with the Federal Circuit Court - a merger he claims will clear a backlog of thousands of cases next year.

Judges will be given new powers on January 1 to punish lawyers who deliberately delay court hearings over child custody or property settlements.

Dirty divorce tactics include advising clients to take costly court action to "burn off'' opponents, or repeatedly failing to produce documents.

The new legislation states that "a judge may order a lawyer to bear costs personally for failure to comply with the duty to facilitate the just resolution of disputes, according to law and as quickly, inexpensively and efficiently as possible''.

The reform gives judges the power to make lawyers personally liable for a client's legal costs - or the rival side's legal bills - as punishment for deliberately delaying proceedings.

The legislation is due to be introduced to federal Parliament today.

Mr Porter is concerned that 42 per cent of family law cases have been before the Family Court for at least a year, with warring spouses typically waiting 17 months to go to trial.

"The current system is letting Australian families down,'' he said yesterday.

Dirty divorce tactics include advising clients to take costly court action to “burn off’’ opponents, or repeatedly failing to produce documents.

"We need to ensure our courts have the structure, systems and processes in place that allow people to move through the system as quickly as possible so they can move on with their lives.

"This is most important for children of relationships which have broken down.''

Mr Porter said the new Federal Circuit and Family Court of Australia (FCFC) would have "the potential in time'' to resolve 8000 extra cases each year.

He said the merged courts would be one-third more efficient than the existing separate systems, and prevent custody cases bouncing between the two courts.

The Courier-Mail has revealed how a Queensland wife spent $2 million on legal fees in Australia's longest-running divorce battle, lasting 15 years, while a husband spent $800,000 on legal fees for a property settlement that has dragged on for five years.

Family Court Chief Justice John Pascoe has called for new powers to "shut down'' legal bullying, warning the Australian Law Reform Commission that some spouses try to "oppress'' an ex-partner by repeatedly filing applications to force them to go to court, in what he described as a "misuse of process''.

Queensland Bar Association president Sandy Thompson QC has revealed that some spouses bent on revenge wage legal warfare to punish a former partner and "burn off the opponent''.