Family business makes splash on the eco-pool scene

Flo Gardens turns your garden into a sustainable ecosystem, including creature friendly habitats and native plants and edibles, to create a backyard ecosystem design focusing on natural ponds, waterfalls, local native species, edible plants, aquaponics systems and fruit trees.

WITH most of Australia in drought, swimming pools are often considered a luxury.

But a current trend has seen people ditching the chlorine and turning their swimming pools into eco-friendly ponds and natural pools.

Billinudgel-based Flo Gardens is a business passionate about sustainability and reversing habitat loss, and offer chemical-free natural pools.

They are the only Certified Aquascape Contractors and retailer in the Northern Rivers and service all areas of the Byron/Tweed/Ballina shires.

Owner Adam Grabowski said he always had an interest in water gardens growing food.

“Growing up in the inner west in Sydney I spent my afternoons and holidays with my Polish grandmother in her garden. She dedicated every inch of her backyard to growing food to feed her family,” Mr Grabowski said.

“I have always been passionate about gardening and loved creating ponds and planting fruit trees and digging veggie patches.

“I spent 15 years working as a Bush Regenerator and after becoming a father I realised I needed a change in direction.

“I wanted my kids to know where their food came from and have a strong connection to their local environment.

“I started converting my average suburban block into an aquaponics garden.”

Mr Grabowski spent several years developing innovative aquaponics solutions and has further developed this concept in a holistic approach to backyard ecosystems.

“I love building natural swimming pools, ponds, waterfalls, just about anything that brings water into the backyard,” he said.

“I combine these water features with local native plant and fish species, fruit trees and vegetable gardens.

“These ecosystems promote local biodiversity, are sustainable, low maintenance and are lots of fun.”

He said natural pools were a “fabulous place to swim, to be at one with the environment and to enjoy a truly sustainable feature in your back yard”.

Flo Gardens create natural pools that are stocked with endangered native fish and carefully chosen native plants.

Services include:

Ponds

Natural swimming pools

Pond-less waterfalls

Water features

Dam restoration

Pond maintenance

Plants, fish and pond supply delivery service

Complete garden designs and Landscaping packages.

Visit www.flogardens.com.au for more.