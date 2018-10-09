Family build a home for mum in the backyard

RIGHT AT HOME: Ivy Naumann's now lives with her son at his Cawongla residence and is enjoying her independence.

RIGHT AT HOME: Ivy Naumann's now lives with her son at his Cawongla residence and is enjoying her independence. Marc Stapelberg

At 94 years young, Ivy Naumann was not worried about moving back in with her family.

"Mum usually comes down every year to visit for a month to six weeks," son Barry Nelson said.

But following a health scare, Mrs Naumann was no longer able to live in her Brisbane home and while visiting with her son, the idea was put forward to build a granny flat for her at his Cawongla residence.

Living in the country and being in close proximity to her family has seen Mrs Naumann's health improve dramatically.

"Mum's a lot more social now," Mr Nelson said.

Twice a week Mrs Naumann joins a group of ladies on a social outing with the help of her Aged Care Package which is administered through Aged Care Provider Whiddon.

"We cause a lot of havoc," Mrs Naumann said.

"We laugh all the time."

Mr Nelson constructed the granny flat with his mum's mobility and accessibility needs in mind.

"Mum wanted her own space." he said.

Mrs Naumann said that for years she had lived in the city while her son had lived in the country.

It is special to her that she is now closer to her son.

"I can do whatever I want with it, he keeps telling me it's my house," She said.

In the afternoons Mrs Naumann relaxes in her favourite chair to watch her Brisbane Bronco's.

"It's nice to have something you can feel you can walk into and relax. Barry's done that for me."

Mrs Naumann lives in her own space next door to her son along with the native birds, the horses, and their dog.