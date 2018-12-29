Menu
Alby Gibbs bowling on the second day of the Summerland Pairs at Ballina. Mitchell Craig
Family bias at Summerland Pairs

Mitchell Craig
28th Dec 2018 11:00 PM
IT was a family affair on the second day of the Summerland Pairs with two husband-and-wife combinations playing at Cherry Street Ballina Bowling Club.

Lorraine and Shaun Myers, visiting from Geelong in Victoria, played for the first time and chose the Hawaiian shirt theme.

They plan to stay on after the week- end and play in other tournaments around NSW and Queensland before heading home.

Maree Gibbs, a Queensland state and 2016 Australian Open runner-up, bowled with her husband Alby.

"There is a family flavour to the event this year and it keeps getting bigger and bigger,” organiser Kris Lehfeldt said.

"We've had a couple of father-and-son combinations over the years and there's a few more out there today from Queensland.

"We also had a set of brothers here yesterday, Dale and Dean McWhinney, and they won their section and will play tomorrow.”

A handful of Northern Rivers teams have qualified for the final 16 today.

Alstonville's 2018 Australian Open semi-finalist Peter Taylor advanced with Casino bowler Jamie Eichorn.

Eichorn won the Summerland Singles in 2009 when he was bowling for Yamba but has never won the pairs.

South Lismore bowlers Mark Baylis and Glen Pitts are tournament regulars and have made it through again.

Yamba bowler Allen Abbott won it in 2015 with Ballina's Alf Boston and made it through on Thursday playing with Brian Allen.

Boston was among the field yesterday playing with Rick Barns.

Byron Bay's Gavin McPhail and and Rex Foster have also qualified along with Gold Coast bowlers and 2016 winners Jayden Christie and Sean Ingham.

Play will resume at 8.45am today with the final expected about 3.30pm.

Lismore Northern Star

