Subscribe Today's Paper
Family and friends to farewell sport-loving seven-year-old

9th Jan 2019 1:33 AM
RYAN Pringle's family and friends will bid farewell to the sport-loving seven-year-old today.

The youngster was killed after a truck in which he was travelling collided with another truck on the Gore Highway in late December.

His father Ben Pringle, who was behind the wheel, sustained a broken knee, a severe gash on his lower leg and multiple burns.

Ryan has been described as a rugby league fanatic who wanted to wear his Gatton Hawks jersey all the time.

A civil service will be held at the Gatton Cultural Centre, Lake Apex, at 10am.

The committal will be open only to select family and friends.

Ryan Pringle.
Ryan Pringle.

farewell fatal traffic crash funeral gatton
Ipswich Queensland Times

