How families can cash in on government incentives

The State Government is today urging families to cash in on these incentives.

The State Government is today urging families to cash in on these incentives. Alexander Dummer

AN AVERAGE family can now save thousands with three new cost of living measures being introduced today.

Households will now be eligible for up to $2000 in savings thanks to a number of measures including doubling of Active Kids vouchers, half-priced rego and the $200 Seniors Energy Rebate, Creative Kids, CTP refunds and Energy Switch.

"Putting downward pressure on cost of living pressures is a key priority for the NSW Liberals & Nationals in Government and from today, households will be able to save even more," Member for Coffs Harbour Gurmesh Singh said.

"Service NSW's Cost of Living program has had 1.2 million transactions so far, helping thousands of people across the State," Mr Singh said.

"The average saving from Service NSW's cost of living appointment per customer is $550 and over the past year, more than $800 million in savings has been delivered to people across NSW through the Cost of Living program.

Member for Oxley Melinda Pavey said improving cost of living pressures is a key priority for the NSW Nationals.

"Over the next year the NSW Nationals and Liberals expect to deliver more than $1 billion in savings back to households through more than 70 measures in the Cost of Living program," Ms Pavey said.

"We have made it easier for people to save money on their bills and I encourage householders to visit a Service NSW Centre, or use the Savings Finder online, to see what rebate and savings they can access."

On Cost of Living measures in NSW, check the Savings Finder:

Savings across NSW to date: