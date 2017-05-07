Famed climber to open new outdoor shop in Alstonville

SNOW BUSINESS: Geoff Bartram, who will open an outdoor wears shop in Alstonville, pictured here in a snow cave during a trek

OUTDOOR goods shop Footprints Gear is coming to Alstonville and to celebrate 100% of the profits from its first day of trading will go to a charity a customer chooses.

World famous mountaineer Geoff Bartram and his wife Sarah (who is a trekking professional) are the faces behind the shop.

Geoff was part of Australia's iconic team that conquered and established a new route on the North face of Mt Everest in 1984.

Geoff was awarded an order of Australia Medal for services to mountaineering with his climbing suit on display in the National Museum of Australia.

Ms Bartram has held the Australian women's altitude record.

Mr Bartram said that he was "honoured" to formally open Footprints Gear, an outdoor shop selling high quality outdoor gear at recommended retail prices.

Ms Bartram established Project DiDi to support girls who have been rescued from sex trafficking in Nepal and is an example of a charity customers can support by buying from Footprints Gear.

Ms Bartram said they will both be serving customers in the shop between 2pm and 5pm on opening day and looks forward to chatting to those who want advice on outdoor gear.

The grand opening is at 71 Main St Alstonville at 5pm May 9 with give-aways of T shirts, hats and water bottles.

Shop with Footprints Gear online at www.footprintsgear.org