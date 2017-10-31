Falls Festival: Locals get first dibs on 2500 extra tickets

SHOWING OFF: Fans at Falls Festival in Byron Bay last year have fun in the sun.

SHOWING OFF: Fans at Falls Festival in Byron Bay last year have fun in the sun. Marc Stapelberg

DID you miss out on Falls Festival tickets?

The event sold out within hours of going on sale, but 2500 new tickets have been released and six more acts added to the lineup.

The ticket release comes after an independent Planning Assessment Commission granted an extension for a trial period at the site last month, increasing the number of allowable patrons to 35,000.

Locals will be given the first chance to snap up the tickets online. Tickets are available for locals residing within the approved postcode areas. Byron final release local sales will start at 9am AEDT on Wednesday November 1.

Remaining final release tickets for Falls Byron Bay will go on general sale at 9am AEDT on Thursday November 2.

New acts added to the line up are; Wafia, WAAX, West Thebarton, Manu Crooks, Alice Ivy and Party Dozen.

Car Passes for Falls Byron will go on sale at 9am AEDT Friday November 3. Car Passes were introduced to encourage carpooling to these venues and to help reduce the number of vehicles onsite.

All details and pricing can be found at: fallsfestival.com