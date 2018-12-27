Falls Festival a first for adored Amy Shark

HOME-GROWN: Amy Shark will bring her hits to Falls Festival for the first time.

THE Gold Coast's own Amy Shark has never been to Falls Festival, let alone performed at one, but this is about to change.

Coming off the back of an unbelievable year for the local talent, Shark's rollercoaster 2018 will culminate in Falls Festival, welcoming the New Year in style.

"I've always looked at the line-up and really wanted to go to them [Falls Festival] each year; they're always such a great line up," Shark said.

"The shows are just different when you're at a festival; you can be a bit more energetic and it's nice seeing all the other artists as well so it's gonna be cool."

The 32-year-old had a successful year, releasing her debut album Love Monster, taking out two ARIA awards, and also taking out Apple Music's Album of the Year award.

2018 was also the year Shark broke into the tough US market, having toured and built a solid fanbase in North America.

"There's definitely moments when like, I can't believe I'm in Minneapolis and there's a line down the road, it's crazy," she said.

European countries have also taken to the singer-songwriter's works, despite the language barrier.

"European crowds are so fun because they're so engaged because they still know all the words but when you're telling a story they laugh at weird times," she said.

Despite international touring, Byron Bay and surrounds still remains a favourite locale for the decorated artist.

"I go to Byron all the time and I have done for years; and I'm guessing a lot of Gold Coasters are similar to that, I try to treat everywhere like a home crowd," she said.

"Byron is just such a beautiful, beautiful place with crazy people and it's the best time.

"I make sure I sit down and really take it all in because it is impressive and I'm so proud of everything that my team and I have achieved."