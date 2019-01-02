Long queue for this secret club in a laundromat

THE GATE KEEPER: Sienna Dillon, of Mullumbimby was one of the guide allowing punters through a washing machine onto a dance floor at The Iconic Laudromats.

FALLS Byron Day 2 started up late. It was January 1 after all.

Passed the official arrival of 2019, the festival open up like a flower in bloom, offering all its bits and crannies, the beautiful, small details that make Falls an experience beyond the music.

One of the most exciting new spaces of this year's festival is The Iconic Laundromat. It looks and feels like a normal laundromat, but it's strange that is located in the middle of the festival.

Every time we walked passed it, there was a long line of people lining up, but they had no washing to put on.

The Iconic Laundromat is a new secret club, an air-conditioned, out-of-sight venue revellers enter by crawling through the washing machines. And it's become a hit at this year's festival.

Aussie hip-hop artist Tkay Maidza offered a special surprise DJ set last night just after 7pm to the crowd's delight.

A lot more understated but still full of feeling is the Tree of Wishes.

Part of the festival's arts program, the wishing tree ritual at La Henge was inspired by the Shinto and Buddhist practise of attaching small text or image inscribed tags at a shrine for spirits to receive them.

Falls have been leaving their personal New Year's wishes at the Wishing Tree shrine, created by Byron Bay artists Maggie Schreiber and Michael Donnelly.

Up until yesterday, more than 4000 wishes had been added to the installation, according to Falls Byron Arts curator Andy Mac.

By attaching the wish plaque to a collective shrine, the effect is to symbolically liberate the spirit of the wish into the world.

A very Byron Bay thing to do, and incredibly, it was a lovely and calming thing to do.

Sareth Lamb and Yasmin Dere, of Gold Coast, at Falls Festival on the second day in Byron Bay. Marc Stapelberg

On the music front, the Howl and Moan stage showcased up-and-coming quality local artists associated with the Byron record shop of the same name.

The main stages filled up with the sounds of Briggs, Tkay Maidza, Ruel, Hilltop Hoods and DMA's, showing that Australian crowds want to listen to Australian musicians live.

The festival ends today with performances by Vance Joy, Chvrches, Toto and Amy Shark, amongst others.