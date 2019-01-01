Falls Day 1: The Good, the Bad and the Cardboard

FALLS Festival Byron Bay started yesterday with the anticipation of a big party: weather was perfect, the artists were ready and music loves flocked to to North Byron Parklands, but as music festivals go, Day 1 was not perfect, but that's exactly why events of this type become memorable.

Here is a list of hits and misses from yesterday at Falls Byron Bay:

- The Rascal who went missing: There is nothing more uncool than missing out on a great gig because your doctor told you to stay in bed with a bad cough, taking chicken soup and keeping it sensible because you are not a young kind any more. It's even worse when you were meant to be performing such gig, and particularly when you are Dizee Rascal.

Only an hour before he was meant to go up on stage, Falls announced the American hip hop artist would not be performing due to a throat and chest infection.

Many fans vented their frustration online, particularly when they were already at the stage, waiting for his show.

The artist posted an apology on social media last night. Rascal denied cancelling the show at the last minute.

(WARNING: STRONG LANGUAGE)

He never made it to Byron Bay and stayed in bed all day at the Gold Coast.

With Falls being his only Australian shows, there were many upset Dizee fans in Byron Bay last night.

- The joy of the young: I am not being cynical here. The best part of the first day of Falls Byron Bay were the punters. We criticise Millenials for many reasons, but at North Byron Parklands, young revellers were polite, fun, happy and ready to have a great time.

Although the festival was not sold out on the first day, the venue was alive and full of happy people.

Cody Beaumont, of Dorrigo, at Falls Festival in Byron Bay. Marc Stapelberg

- Who is 88Rising?: 88rising, formerly known as CXSHXNLY (no typo, true name), is an American mass media company that founder Sean Miyashiro describes as a "hybrid management, record label, video production and marketing company".

Established as a label with the intention of championing Asian hip hop artists across America and Europe, they have recently crystallised and dropped their debut album Head In The Clouds - a release that features their entire roster.

Their show at Falls Festival looked unprepared and the performers looked somehow confused to be there.

The reason? They weren't really meant to be on stage, On Tuesday, Falls announced the performers' line up had changed:

"Unfortunately, due to unforeseen circumstances Joji and Niki can no longer join 88rising at Falls. 88rising will be performing with Rich Brian & August 08," organisers posted on social media.

To be fair, 88Rising is an Asian hip hop collective, so their line up does chance often, but fans wanted to see their most popular members, Niki and Joji, on stage.

Katie Papadakis, Mikalee Clark and Georgia Turner, of Sydney, at Falls Festival in Byron Bay Marc Stapelberg

- Who polices the headdress ban?: Falls Festival seems to be the first Australian music festival to have ban Indian Headdresses for being 'culturally inappropriate', but some revellers still wore them on the first day of the festival, with some punters even sharing images of themselves wearing them on the festival's social media. This led to ask the question: who polices such ban?

RETHINK THE LOOK: A man wearing an Indian Headdress at Falls Byron Bay on December 31, 2018, despite being banned at the event. Javier Encalada

- Boxwars, or destruction in the name of art: Impermanence is a Buddhist precept that teaches the idea of detachment: don't get attached to material things as they come and go. The main example in Buddhist are mandalas, complex designs made with coloured sand by monks over many days only to be destroyed at the end.

It was the same with Boxwars yesterday.

Box Wars at Falls Festival in Byron Bay. Marc Stapelberg

Box Wars at Falls Festival in Byron Bay. Marc Stapelberg

After three semi-trailers full of cardboard were transformed into dozens of intricate and elaborate costumes of cave-people, sabre-tooth tigers and one massive woolly mammoth, it was all destroyed in a frenzy during a performance held at the arts precinct of Falls Byron Bay yesterday.

Boxwars at Falls Byron Bay 2018/19: Boxwars is an arts collective from Melbourne who create cardboard warrior settings and destroy them on battling performances.

The battle lasted less than 15 minutes, but the memory of the destruction will live for ever.

All in the name of art.

- Day 2, what's in store?: Today the line up includes Catfish and the Bottlemen, Hilltop Hoods, DMA's, King Gizzard and the Lizzard Wizard, Golden Features, First Aid Kit, Ruel, Briggs, Tkay Maidza and Touch Sensitive, among others.