Falls Byron Bay confirms local singer songwriter

BYRON-based singer songwriter Nick Cunningham has been named as the local artist to play at Falls Festival Byron Bay this year.

The Port Lincoln (South Australia) young man has been living in the Northern Rivers for some time now, while building a reputation as one of Australia's most exciting upcoming folk talents.

He has performed on stages at Bluesfest Byron Bay and Splendour In The Grass.

Cunnigham launched his second EP, In Between, in November 2017.

His story-telling and lyrical capabilities have seen him capture the imagination and hearts of listeners that have encountered him throughout his frequent touring of Australia since the release of his debut EP, Letters, in July 2015.

Adam Harpaz was the local act selected for last year's Falls Festival Byron Bay and Matty Rogers was the one selected in 2016.