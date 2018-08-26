Ben Cousins ‘living with madam’

Ben Cousins, above with Eagles players Willie Rioli and Liam Ryan, was getting his life back on track. Picture: Instagram.

Ben Cousins, above with Eagles players Willie Rioli and Liam Ryan, was getting his life back on track. Picture: Instagram.

FALLEN AFL star Ben Cousins had been living with a well-known Australian brothel madam before his latest downward spiral.

Mary-Anne Kenworthy, the owner of brothels in Perth and the outback mining town Kalgoorlie, revealed that Cousins was staying with her until a month ago.

But the one-time Brownlow medallist - listed as one of AFL's 50 greatest players of all time. - became too "erratic" and "irrational" before last week being sent back to prison.

The 40-year-old was refused bail on 16 new charges, including drug allegations and a claim he threatened to bury alive his former partner, who is the mother of their two children.

Kenworthy, who owns Perth's famous brothel Langtrees, told the Sunday Telegraph she had been trying to help Cousins, who was a friend.

"He was staying in my apartment for a while," she said, but added his behaviour had seesawed and sunk to a low point.

"He's been very erratic for the last three months. When he's good, he's very good.

"When he's bad, he's not with the world of the living."

Cousins, who once played for Richmond and West Coast, was granted parole from prison earlier this year after receiving a 12 month sentence for breaching a restraining order.

Ms Kenworthy said Cousins had emerged from jail with a desire to get his life and his children back.

He worked briefly with the West Coast team as part of his rehabilitation before disappearing.

Ms Kenworthy said Cousins had "hit red tape" and spiralled back down.

"I think he's never grown up. He's never been an adult," Ms Kenworthy said.

"He had it all too easy and hasn't got the reality of life."

Cousins played for West Coast for 12 years, captaining the side for five seasons and was club champion for four.

Off the field, his alleged recreational drug use marred his reputation and he was banned from AFL for a year in 2007 for "bringing the game into disrepute".

He retired from football in 2010 and apologised for "what I've put my family through. There's a lot of shame and regret".

Police have laid 16 charges against Cousins.

Last week, WA Police arrested Cousins at the home of his ex-partner Mayla Tinecheff.

Police allege he was carrying 13g of methamphetamine internally, was of "no fixed address" and he was denied bail.

He faces further alleged charges of aggravated burglary, aggravated stalking, breaching a violence restraining order (VRO) and threatening to injure, endanger or harm any person.

Police allege Cousins threatened Ms Tinecheff with a screwdriver in a separate incident earlier this month.

The Herald Sun reported on Thursday Cousins wanted to sell his Brownlow Medal - won in 2005 - but his father Bryan wouldn't let him.

"He tried to sell his Brownlow … but he doesn't even have it. His dad has the Brownlow in safekeeping," a friend told the Herald Sun.

