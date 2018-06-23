Fall at school ended the hopes and dreams for young man

DIED TOO YOUNG: The grave of Samuel Gibson, who died after falling form a tree at school.

DIED TOO YOUNG: The grave of Samuel Gibson, who died after falling form a tree at school. Samantha Elley

EVERY death has a certain amount of grief and sadness attached to it, but it always seems that much keener when it is a child.

In 1909 parents Francis and Maria Gibson, newly arrived immigrants to the infantile federation of Australia, must have stood at the Alphadale graveside of their 11 year old son Samuel and mourned the loss of opportunity the young lad could have had.

They would never see him grow to become an independent young man, with his own dreams, goals and family.

All this because he was being a typical boy of his age and climbing a tree at his school at Pearce's Creek.

The children were on their recess break, and the playground would have been filled with the sounds of children playing and laughing and enjoying the spring day before they had to go back into class.

Young Sam was believed to be six metres from the ground of a tamarind tree when he clutched at, or stood on, a rotten branch that gave way causing him to fall heavily to the ground.

He didn't die straight away but instead lingered for seven days.

The Northern Star reported continuously on his condition, mentioning the hard time Sam's parents were having.

The local Sunday School prayed for him as the community waited to see if he would gain consciousness.

The doctors, and obviously his parents, held out hope that he would recover but it was not to be.

Sam's funeral was held on November 2, 1909 and a short service was held at Pearce's Creek School before a very large funeral cortege made its way to the cemetery where his little grave lies next to those of his grandparents Robert and Ann Trimble.

