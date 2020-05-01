Falkiner’s ‘bloody amazing’ $39 Big W find

Former Biggest Loser host Fiona Falkiner looks sensational in a figure-hugging new outfit from Big W – and fans are snapping the $39 item up.

Former Biggest Loser host Fiona Falkiner looks sensational in a figure-hugging new outfit from Big W – and fans are snapping the $39 item up.

The cooler weather is upon us, leading Aussies to start reaching for their chunky jumpers and long pants.

But if you thought you had ditch style in favour of warmth, Fiona Falkiner has proved that definitely isn't the case.

The former Biggest Loser contestant turned host recently shared a snap of herself wearing a black jumpsuit that looks so amazing on, fans were asking for outfit details so they could buy it themselves.

Fans couldn’t believe Fiona Falkiner's outfit was from Big W. Picture: Instagram / Fiona Falkiner

However, many were surprised when Fiona revealed it was from discount store Big W and cost just $39.

"Never would of guessed Big W," one Instagram user replied.

"Wow, that's gorgeous," another wrote.

The 37-year-old model and body positive ambassador had captioned the photo, which sees her posing in the button up one-piece in front of a red door: "Looking good does not have to break the bank! How cute is this little number from @bigwaustralia."

Celebrity stylist Donny Galella helped Fiona choose the piece, telling news.com.au it was the perfect isolation outfit.

"I think right now, we all want easy to wear, no fuss clothes - things that you can lounge around the home and work from home in," Donny said.

"The beauty of the boilersuit is you can literally just throw it on and you're done. You don't need to match this with that.

"Add some cute all white trainers or some flats and you're done."

Celebrity stylist Donny Galella chose the Big W boilersuit for Fiona, saying she looks ‘bloody amazing’ in the $39 piece. Picture: Instagram/Donny Galella

The stylist - who has worked with some of Australia's biggest stars on outfits for the Dally M's and Melbourne Cup - said a jumpsuit was ideal for just running to the shops and completing daily errands.

"Once #iso life is over, you will be able to glam up the boilersuit with heels or ankle boots. It'll get you from any day to night situation," he said.

"My curvy clients often ask me if they can wear a jumpsuit or boilersuit and the answer is hell yes.

"That's why I styled this on my friend Fiona, to demonstrate this. She's wearing a size 16 and I think she looks bloody amazing."

Donny added: "The trick is the fabric needs to be a bit stretchy, so it drapes nicely on the body and that you can move in it and feel comfortable. Another tip, always look for a style with a belt, so you can cinch in your waist and show off the most narrow part on your body."

The description says the boilersuit is made from denim and has an elasticated waistband.

According to the store's website, The 1964 Denim Company Women's Boiler Jumpsuit is a "power piece" for your wardrobe and features a waist-tie to give you the "ultimate boss lady fit".

It also has an elasticated waistband, making it extra comfy - something many of us have needed during isolation.

A Big W spokesperson said shoppers are loving the design too, which is part of the brand's winter collection.

"BIG W shoppers across the country have been inspired by Aussie model Fiona Falkiner and this super versatile, yet easy to wear boilersuit has been flying off our shelves," a spokesperson told news.com.au, adding it was "now limited in stock".

Jules Sebastian shared this photo, leaving fans wondering where she bought the jumper. Picture: Instagram / Jules Sebastian

It's not the only chilly weather outfit from Big W that our local celebrities are loving at the moment, with Jules Sebastian recently revealing to fans her favourite new mustard yellow jumper was from the budget shop.

The "&me Women's Ribbed Jumper" costs just $20 and sent the mum-of-two's 151,000 Instagram followers into a spin.

"Where is your jumper from?" one fan quizzed.

"Love the jumper. Great colour. Where is it from?" another said.

"Could I ask where you got this gorgeous jumper," one pleaded.

The response was so huge, Jules took to her Instagram Stories the following day to reveal she'd picked up the chunky knit at Big W while buying party supplies for her son's sixth birthday.

Continue the conversation @RebekahScanlan | rebekah.scanlan@news.com.au

Originally published as Falkiner's 'bloody amazing' $39 Big W find