Fake teacher claims ‘extreme bias’

A Victorian conman who forged documents to work as a teacher claims he was subject to "extreme bias" and wants an appeal over a decision to cancel his teaching registration.

Julian Taylor was jailed in 2018 for two years and 11 months for using false documents to work as a maths and physics teacher at multiple schools across the state until 2015.

The 55-year-old launched an appeal after Victoria's civil tribunal ruled it would not review the education watchdog's decision to revoke his teaching registration.

He claimed in a notice of appeal filed in the Supreme Court in December that the tribunal members breached his human rights and "independently displayed extreme bias and prejudice" against him.

Taylor is representing himself in his latest court action.

The conman claims in the documents the Victorian Institute of Teaching "wilfully and deliberately" deceived the tribunal members and discriminated against him because of a severe asthma disability.

Taylor forged documents to change his name on academic records so he could work as a teacher in Victorian schools in the early 2000s.

He was nabbed when the Victorian Institute of Teaching investigated his background in 2015 after it received information from an overseas school.

Taylor taught at Hamilton and Alexandra College.

The watchdog cancelled his registration once it found out he applied using a false name, did not disclose his previous names and failed to disclose his convictions for offences in Victoria and elsewhere.

The disgraced teacher was born Steven Robert Barr in England and had changed his name multiple times before he embarked on a career as an educator.

But Taylor claimed in his latest appeal he should not have been deregistered as he had teaching qualifications and should have been able to present his "excellent teaching record".

Between 2005 and 2015 the wannabe teacher worked at schools including Ilim College at Dallas, Hamilton and Alexandra College at Hamilton, St Paul's Anglican Grammar School at Warragul and Traralgon College.

He was found guilty in 2018 of four charges of using false documents, seven counts of obtaining financial advantage by deception and one charge each of perjury and making, using or supplying identity information.

"It is clear that what you have engaged in is blatant misconduct with considerable planning and of a significant duration," Victorian County Court Judge David Brookes said when he handed down his sentence.

He said the crimes "cannot stand" and labelled the offending brazen, sophisticated and lengthy.

Taylor had previously been convicted of other dishonesty offences and was sentenced to eight years in for a range of other offences, including falsifying tax returns.

Originally published as Fake teacher claims 'extreme bias'