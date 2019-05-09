Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

‘Fake cop’ rammed by real police car

by Greg Stolz
9th May 2019 11:14 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN wanted for allegedly impersonating police has been arrested on the Gold Coast after ramming a real cop car.

The man, who had been on the run for nearly a month over an alleged crime spree, was nabbed this morning during a dramatic confrontation with police at Worongary, according to Channel 9.

He was wanted over a string of offences including dangerous driving and impersonating police.

Police allege the man was seen wearing a Queensland Police Service baseball cap on the M1 last month and trying to pull over motorists in a stolen car.

 

The man, who had been on the run for nearly a month over an alleged crime spree. Picture: 9 News Gold Coast
The man, who had been on the run for nearly a month over an alleged crime spree. Picture: 9 News Gold Coast

 

It all ended in Worongary. Picture: 9 News Gold Coast
It all ended in Worongary. Picture: 9 News Gold Coast
crime fake cop gold coast

Top Stories

    Alstonville real estate agent to face hearing over fire

    premium_icon Alstonville real estate agent to face hearing over fire

    Crime THE woman, 50, has been accused of lighting a fire at a building in the main street of Alstonville.

    • 9th May 2019 12:40 PM
    150kg of asbestos dumped near Lismore

    150kg of asbestos dumped near Lismore

    News Home renovator causes potential health risks to the community

    • 9th May 2019 11:15 AM
    Don't underestimate 'lethal' flu, doctor warns

    premium_icon Don't underestimate 'lethal' flu, doctor warns

    Health Health experts warn of killer flu season