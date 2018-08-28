Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Convicted fraudster Melissa Quinn is appealing her two-year jail sentence.
Convicted fraudster Melissa Quinn is appealing her two-year jail sentence. Marc Stapelberg
News

Casino mum faked cancer for sympathy, court hears

Hamish Broome
by
28th Aug 2018 11:15 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

CONVICTED fraud Melissa Quinn is appealing her two year jail sentence on mental health grounds, after a forensic psychiatrist diagnosed her with a condition whose symptoms include faking illness for attention.

The Casino mother of four, 35, appeared before Lismore District Court this morning represented by barrister Ben Cochrane.

Crown prosecutor Alanna Coxon told the court the matter was previously adjourned so the defence could deliver a psychiatrist report on the Crown.

"The matter is slightly unusual in that Ms Quin pleaded guilty to several counts of obtain financial advantage by deception... the deception was for a number of years... (and she) obtained several thousand dollars," Ms Coxon told Judge Phillip Mahony.

Ms Coxon said she received the expert report from psychiatrist Dr Olav Nielssen late last week.

Dr Nielssen had diagnosed Quinn with both depression and 'factitious disorder'.

Factitious disorder is when a person fakes illness in order to receive special attention and sympathy from those around them.

Ms Coxon said the Crown needed time to assess the report and consider whether prosecutors should obtain their own independent report.

"Do you seek leave to introduce fresh evidence?" Judge Mahony asked.

Ms Coxon said the forensic psychiatrist Dr Nielssen, from St Vincent's Hospital in Sydney, may be required for cross examination at a future hearing.

Judge Mahony agreed to adjourn the matter until next Wednesday, September 5, for mention. Ms Quinn was excused from appearing.

A date for the appeal hearing will be scheduled then.

appeal cancer fraud casino lismore district court melissa quinn northern rivers crime
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    $28 million worth of real estate changes hands in 7 days

    premium_icon $28 million worth of real estate changes hands in 7 days

    Property SALES included a three-bedroom Kyogle home for $239,000 an a Bangalow property which went under the hammer for $1.37 million.

    $6.5m housing development an 'accident waiting to happen'

    premium_icon $6.5m housing development an 'accident waiting to happen'

    News Opposition to $6.5m East Lismore project continues to grow

    5 plates not to miss at Sample Food Festival this weekend

    premium_icon 5 plates not to miss at Sample Food Festival this weekend

    Whats On Bacon, aioli, kangaroo, dukkah... do we need to say more?

    'Like f--- I'm under arrest': G'bah woman caught for thefts

    'Like f--- I'm under arrest': G'bah woman caught for thefts

    Crime She allegedly stole 14 pairs of shoes, 13 bags, wallets and clothes

    Local Partners