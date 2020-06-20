Fake $50 notes found on Northern Rivers

Police have warned local businesses to be extra vigilant when accepting bank notes after two counterfeit $50 notes were used at Murwillumbah.

Police have warned local businesses to be extra vigilant when accepting bank notes after two counterfeit $50 notes were used at Murwillumbah.

POLICE are advising businesses on the Northern Rivers to pay careful attention to bank notes being used for payment after two counterfeit $50 notes were located at Murwillumbah.

Police attached to Tweed-Byron Police District warn that the notes have distinctively fake blue and white characters on the window part of the note.

The counterfeit $50 notes were used between Friday June 12 and Monday June 15 at local businesses within Murwillumbah central business district.

Members of the community are encouraged to do their bit by reporting any suspect banknotes.

How to spot a fake:

1. Is it plastic? Australian banknotes are printed on plastic and have a distinct feel. A suspect banknote may feel excessively thick or thin compared to a genuine banknote. It is difficult to start a tear along the edge of a genuine banknote. You can also try scrunching the banknote in your hand - a genuine banknote should spring back.

2. Look for the Coat of Arms. If you hold the banknote to the light, you should see the Australian Coat of Arms.

3. Look for the star. Diamond-shaped patterns are printed inside a circle on both sides of the banknote. If you hold the banknote up to the light, the patterns should line up perfectly to form a seven-pointed star.

4. Check the clear window. The clear window should be an integral part of the banknote and not an addition. Check that the white image printed on the window cannot be easily rubbed off. Also look for the embossing - there is a wave pattern in the window of the $10 banknote, and the value of the banknote in the windows of $20, $50 and $100 banknotes.

If anyone has any information, contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or use the Crime Stoppers online reporting page: https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au.