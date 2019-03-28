Fake $20 notes circulating on the Northern Rivers

Fake Australian $20 notes supposed to be used to train Chinese bank tellers have made their way to the Northern Rivers where people are using them illegally.

Fake Australian $20 notes supposed to be used to train Chinese bank tellers have made their way to the Northern Rivers where people are using them illegally.

FAKE Australian $20 notes, which are used to train Chinese bank tellers, have made their way to the Northern Rivers.

Police attached to Richmond Police District are investigating an incident where a $20 training note was used to pay for an item from a Facebook advertisement.

An elderly person paid for some hay and was unaware they had the training note amongst other $20 notes in their possession.

Police are warning people to look for the notes, which are marked with Chinese characters that reportedly translate as 'Training Money'.

"This could be a one-off incident however it's a timely reminder for people to be vigilant when dealing with large amounts of money making sure there are no counterfeit or fake notes being circulated,” police advised on their Facebook page.