Fake $100 note circulated in Northern Rivers

A fake $100 bill has surfaced on the Northern Rivers. Samantha Elley

A COUNTERFEIT $100 bill has surfaced in Coraki at a licensed premises over the weekend.

The photo shows that the bill is of incredibly poor quality.

According to the police, when a fake note pops up it usually means there are more floating around.

Australia has some of the very best bank notes in the world and there are lots of ways you can see that it is a counterfeit.

If you suspect you have a counterfeit note:

Handle the suspect banknote as little as possible and store it in an envelope.

Note any relevant information, such as how it came into your possession.

Report the matter immediately to local police.

You are well within your rights to refuse to accept a banknote if you have concerns about it.

Under no circumstances should you take actions that may jeopardize your safety or that of others.

Please share with anyone you know who works in retail.