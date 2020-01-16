Faith overcomes fire threat to return to competition

RAPPVILLE teenager Faith Pittman has overcome bush fires around her home and returned to track and field competition this month.

The 16-year-old does most of her training on a home-built track and long jump pit.

Her family home was under serious threat when bushfires broke out in October.

She now plans to honour the Rural Fire Service and people of Rappville when she competes.

Her competition uniform has been decorated with extra colour and messages of support for the RFS.

"We very fortunate not to lose our home," her mother Robyn Pittman said.

"My partner and the neighbours were home putting out spotfires, it came out the back and went around us.

"We had a lot of stuff in our shed and the damage could have been a lot worse.

"It was a tough time for Faith, very hard to focus on her training with everything that was happening while we were on constant alert.

"She's going to add more orange to her uniform in support of the RFS and people in the community who have worked so hard over the last few months.

"This is a way for us to show respect and say 'thank you' to everyone involved."

Pittman has always excelled in long jump and recorded a 5.54m jump, the best result in the under-18 girls division at the Queensland Athletics Glynis Nunn Shield on Saturday.

She will be back in Brisbane this weekend for the Sally Pearson Shield event where she hopes to edge closer to a six metre jump.

"If I hit the six metre mark that will put me on the Australian ladder (for rankings)," Faith said.

"I want to focus on long jump heading into the New South Wales regionals at Tamworth in a few weeks.

"I still have the track at home, the long jump pit needed new sand, after that I was back into it."