Fairytale characters to go on trial

EVER wondered what would happen if the law were applied without fear or favour in Wonderland, or Middle Earth?

Goldilocks, Bilbo Baggins and the light fingered Knave of Hearts will be facing court as part of the School of Law and Justice activities for Open Day this Sunday at Southern Cross University's Lismore campus.

The trails will take place in the School's Moot Court room and presided over by Judge Billy, Judge Judy's younger and much better looking brother (AKA Professor William MacNeil, Head of School).

Teaching staff of the school will be dressed up as the fairytale defendants including Aidan Ricketts as the Knave of Hearts who stole the tarts; Dr Cristy Clarke as Bilbo Baggins who apparently stole a ring from a Mr Gollum and Yvette Holt as Goldilocks, suspected of break and enter offences.

NO FAIRYTALE: Famous fairytale characters will face trial for their alleged crimes at the Southern Cross University Open Day this Sunday, in the School of Law and Justice. Contributed

The trials will explore the intersection of law with popular culture and uncover how the stories may have ended differently had the long arm of the law caught up with our popular characters.

The trials will begin at 11:30 am in the Moot Court room at the law School building (L Block) Southern Cross University Lismore campus.

There will be a range of activities happening all day Sunday on Lismore campus as part of Open Day and the general public is warmly welcome.

