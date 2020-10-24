Menu
POLICE PARTNERSHIP: RSPCA NSW were invited by NSW Police and local rangers to participate in an operation between Evans Head and Ballina, targeting reports of animal welfare issues involving bird strikes and unrestrained dogs on Utes.
News

Fair warning given to drivers with dogs in their utes

Alison Paterson
24th Oct 2020 12:00 AM
TRADIES with their dogs in the back of their utes got more than they bargained during a recent blitz.

Northern Rivers police teamed up with the RSPCA and local rangers, for a major public information drive.

According to the Richmond Police District, earlier in October, the RSPCA NSW were invited by NSW Police and local rangers to participate in an operation between Evans Head and Ballina.

The operation was targeting reports of animal welfare issues, involving bird strikes and unrestrained dogs on utes.

The operation was conducted at a number of locations between the two coastal towns.

RSPCA inspector Hills, along with NSW Police and local rangers spent the day educating the public on these issues with a large number of positive results.

