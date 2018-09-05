Aussie model was ‘upset’ before death

AUSTRALIAN model Sinead McNamara may have been upset about a relationship breakdown before her shock death, and spoke to crew members about her fragile state.

A law enforcement source - who was familiar with the inquiry into the 20-year-old Instagram star's death but not authorised to speak about it - said members of the Mayan Queen IV's crew told police she confided in them.

"She was upset and made comments about a relationship ending or some sort of trouble in her private life,'' the source told news.com.au in Kefalonia, an island off the western Greek coast.

Ms McNamara was about to spend her final day on the Mayan Queen after four months working on the boat as a stewardess and was hours away from being reunited with her mother Kylie and sister Lauren, who were on their way from Australia to Greece.

An autopsy into her death has been held but toxicology results and the inquiry into the circumstances have not been completed. It is a suspected suicide, but police are yet to officially determine how she died.

Sydney model Sinead McNamara was found dead on the superyacht where she was working as crew just off the Greek island of Kefalonia.

The source told news.com.au Ms McNamara's texts messages were being examined and could form an important part of the inquiry. It was not known if a suicide note had been left, but London's The Times reported no note had been found.

It's understood the last person she is known to have spoken to was a crew member, about 15 minutes before she was found on the deck.

The 20-year-old Instagram star had recently posted about her excitement over being reunited with her mother and sister when they visited Greece.

The source could not confirm whether she was being comforted, as local media reports suggest, only that a conversation took place.

Ms McNamara, who had 14,000 Instagram followers, posted excitedly about her family's upcoming visit only a week ago. "Happy birthday to the most amazing big sister I could ever ask for, 5 days till I get to see you!! Excitement is an understatement," she wrote.

It followed a far darker message on her Instagram profile, in which she wrote: "My head is all over the shop today." The post was accompanied by emojis of a volcano, a tornado and a blood-soaked needle.

She also shared a picture of herself sitting carefree on a quad bike with a caption that said: "Take me back to this where my only worry was not cracking my skull open."

Her family were reportedly warned not to view her body in the morgue due to the state it was in.

She died on what was reportedly her last day working on the $200 million Mayan Queen IV, pictured in Barbados. Picture: www.superyachttimes.com

She was discovered on the deck by the captain of a neighbouring boat. His friend confirmed to news.com.au it was evident straight away the social media star was gravely injured and they immediately feared she was dead.

The captain desperately tried to save Ms Namara's life and when she was found to be breathing and appeared stable, he at first believed she might survive.

"We were actually celebrating at first because we thought she had been saved," said the friend. "It was later we heard she had died."

The skipper was returning to his boat about 1.45am on Friday after a night in one of the many bars that surround Argostoli harbour when he saw the young woman. He shouted, "What are you doing?" and when she didn't answer, began frantically calling for help.

Her mother Kylie shared a photo of her daughter on social media after the news. Picture: Facebook

It was instantly clear to those who found her that she was gravely injured. Picture: @lulu.coates/Instagram

Mexican billionaire Alberto Bailleres, who owns the yacht, had left two days before Ms McNamara’s death. Picture:

The superyacht, owned by billionaire Mexican businessman Alberto Bailleres, left the Greek island on Sunday. Mr Bailleres and his family had left two days before Ms McNamara was found on the yacht, with only crew members on board during the incident.

Kefalonia locals said there had been many rumours about what happened to Ms McNamara. But she was on board a luxury ship - and those associated with such vessels guarded the information closely, they said.

"You want find too many people will not want to talk about this," one local bar manager said. "It's not that they don't care it's … people like this, that sort of boat, it's difficult to get the right information."

At least one local who news.com.au has confirmed was linked to the Mayan Queen IV refused to comment when approached today.

"It is a matter for the Port Authority, that is their job, not yours," he said.

If you or someone you know needs help, phone Lifeline on 13 11 14 or BeyondBlue on 1300 224 636.