Proteas skipper’s ultimate Lynn insult

For all Australia's trumpeting of Chris Lynn as their World Cup X-factor, South Africa captain Faf du Plessis believes they have his number.

The Proteas have a sorry history in World Cup tournaments but if they face Australia in a knockout game in England next June, du Plessis has declared his bowlers won't be losing sleep.

Australia captain Aaron Finch still believes Lynn can play a decisive role as a wildcard game-changer, but the pressure is now on after he made scores of 15, 44 and 0 against the Proteas in a series where he was also chopped and changed in the order.

"Lynnsanity" has dominated the Big Bash League like no one else but du Plessis warned that the international stage is a whole new ballgame.

Du Plessis says that while Lynn can "bully" medium pace, he is adamant his speed demons Dale Steyn and Kagiso Rabada could sort the Queenslander out in a World Cup blockbuster.

"I do feel he is going to give you a chance from a bowling point of view because he's an X-factor player who wants to go hard at the ball," du Plessis said.

Chris Lynn walks off for a golden duck as South Africa celebrates.

"That creates an opportunity for us as a bowling attack to try and get him out.

"We've got a bit of pace in our attack so that helps. You can push him back.

"He looks like he's comfortable when the ball is a little bit slower and (in the) 130s, and he tries to bully that pace.

"The nice thing is we do have pace in our attack to make sure he doesn't get to free his arms consistently."

Lynn threatened to explode in the second one-dayer of the series after taking Rabada for 18 in an over.

Kagiso Rabada celebrates after dismissing Chris Lynn in Adelaide.

But the South African enforcer didn't back down and Lynn eventually fell to the trap laid with a short ball.

Australia decided to make a last-minute move to shift Lynn to open, only for him to lose his nerve to the superstar Steyn from the first delivery of the innings.

Du Plessis says he doesn't know enough about Lynn to say whether opening is his best spot, but admits Australia look like they have a soft underbelly if early wickets fall.

"They've got a very good bowling attack … batting as I've said a few times, you do feel there is an opportunity for you if you get into the middle order," the Proteas skipper said.

"If you get wickets up front, whether it's Finchy or someone early … as opposition captain you do feel there's a little sniff for you there in the middle-order if you can get them two or three down."