35°
News

FACT OR FICTION: Do we go home when it gets too hot?

Samantha Elley
| 2nd Dec 2016 5:30 AM
With a heatwave forecast for the area we checked out what people do when it's unbearably hot.
With a heatwave forecast for the area we checked out what people do when it's unbearably hot. Contributed

Related Items

Show More

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

THE temperature has gone to 'ridiculous' on the thermometer, the air is still and just moving makes you break into a sweat like you were a marathon runner.

That is the prediction for the rest of this week.

For this reason we asked a few places what their official policies were when extreme temperatures could cause dangerous situations for our students and workers.

Schools

Sadly for students, there is no official policy or temperature for sending children home when the heat is high.

"Generally schools are closed only in extreme circumstances such as during fire or flood or for health and safety reasons such as lack of running water making the site unsanitary," a Department of Education spokesperson said.

"Hot weather is generally not considered to be an emergency and there is no set temperature which forces a school to close."

He added that schools and the Education Department do have a duty of care to students and releasing them early into the community can be problematic for parents and the same students could possibly be exposed to greater temperatures outside and in their homes.

Schools do adopt a number of practices to support students and staff including:

  • Rotating class use of air-conditioned facilities where available.
  • Varying normal teaching programs through the use of shady and cool outdoor facilities.
  • Encouraging students to drink water and allowing drink bottles in the classroom.
  • Altering timetables or programs to avoid physical activity or the use of equipment that may generate heat.
  • Postponing sporting or physical education activities that might stress students or expose them unnecessarily to the sun.
  • Using fans or other devices in an appropriate way to remain cool.
  • Enforcing school policy for playground or other outdoor activities, e.g., "No hat, play in the shade".

Parents can also assist their students by:

  • Sending their children to school with a water bottle. (It can be a good idea to freeze the water overnight so it's nice and cold the next day.)
  • Ensuring their children are wearing their school hats.
  • Applying sunscreen before they head off to school.

In countries like Germany, however, they have a policy called 'hitzefrei' which literally means 'heat free' and students have shortened days or time off when the heat is unbearable.

The temperature at which hitzefrei kicks is...wait for it....27 degrees celsius.

Maybe our Aussie students are made of sterner stuff.

Council workers

We've seen council workers out in the hot sun working on the side of the road, or in council areas and wanted to know if any special precautions were made for them.

Lismore City Council advised that they take a risk management approach to hot weather.

"Council has a Personal Protective Equipment Policy that is in line with Australian standards that ensures workers are protected from the sun at all times," a spokesperson said.

"We also send staff safety notices about heat stress each spring and summer with tips on how to protect themselves from heatstroke such as drinking lots of water, seeking out shade at regular intervals and wearing loose fitting clothing that allows good air flow."　

Hospitality

Spare a thought for our chefs, cafe workers and waiters who work in artificially heated areas thanks to busy kitchens.

People don't stop eating just because the weather is hot.

Owners of The Spotted Pig at Alphadale, Emily Gray and Iohne Simpson say, despite they weather they continue to power on.

"We have ovens, stoves, gas burners, hot food and hot water with the dish washer going," Ms Gray said.

"We get nice and hot and then at the end of the day we hav a nice cold shower or we visit the beach."

Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  heat heatwave hot weather

'It was my son's fault': Mum's anguish after fatal crash

'It was my son's fault': Mum's anguish after fatal crash

A NORTHERN Rivers mother shares how her son's involvement in a horror road accident changed him - and why he will carry it with him for the rest of his life.

FACT OR FICTION: Do we go home when it gets too hot?

With a heatwave forecast for the area we checked out what people do when it's unbearably hot.

What students and workers should do in a heatwave

PHOTOS: Hail storm hits the Northern Rivers

Lee Zammit took these photos of the hail at Cedar Point.

Hailstorm hits the Northern Rivers

Local athlete named as finalist for Paralympian of the Year

Katie Kelly wins gold at Rio Paraolympics. Pictured here with guide Michelle Jones.

Casino can make a claim to fame with Paralympian Katie Kelly

Local Partners

Lighting the way to festive homes

YOUR Christmas lights drive around suburbia is sorted thanks to a new app

'It was my son's fault': Mum's anguish after fatal crash

Christine Lucke, of Coorabell, is putting her support behind the Southern Cross LADS Driving School.

Why this Northern Rivers woman supports a driver education facility

It will be hard to let go of the Lego event

Come and build lego at Lismore.

An event for fans of the building blocks

American band cancels Falls Festival shows

OUT OF LOVE: Grouplove will not be coming to Australia this month.

The cancellation is due to "medical reasons"

Five shows not to miss this week in the Northern Rivers

The deftly dexterous Swizzle Boys will serve your drinks while planking.

Cabaret, music, cult cinema and live local theatre

Doco series takes you inside America's green rush

Doco series takes you inside America's green rush

WEEDIQUETTE explores the lows and the highs of the marijuana culture in America as more states legalise the drug.

  • TV

  • 2nd Dec 2016 7:00 AM

Delta Goodrem confirmed to play Olivia Newton-John?

Singer Delta Goodrem.

FILMING for Channel 7's biopic to begin soon in Victoria.

It will be hard to let go of the Lego event

Come and build lego at Lismore.

An event for fans of the building blocks

Marcia (S)Hines singing Disco music in Ballina

DISCO INFERNO: Marcia Hines brings her disco show to Ballina

Disco Inferno show will get you dancing

American band cancels Falls Festival shows

OUT OF LOVE: Grouplove will not be coming to Australia this month.

The cancellation is due to "medical reasons"

Kanye West leaves hospital, nine days after breakdown

Kanye West is understood to have left hospital.

He is now understood to be home with wife Kim Kardashian West.

Confronting piece Wonderbabe The Terrible is here

RISING STAR: Lennox Head artist Kate McDowell.

New performance work by local artist Kate McDowell

Live In and Rent Out at the Same Time!

51 Coogera Circuit, Suffolk Park 2481

House 4 2 Price Guide...

Located in the quiet family friendly area within a short walk to 'Baz and Shaz Fruit and Veg', lakeside parks and community gardens, this spacious, versatile home...

Tropical Oasis on the Edge of Town

108 Main Arm Road, Mullumbimby 2482

House 4 2 1 Contact Brett...

Nestled on just over one acre amongst open grassy areas, lush tropical gardens and its own meandering creek, this tranquil three bedroom residence provides a...

Immaculate Presentation in Quiet Neighbourhood

57 Tristania Street, Bangalow 2479

House 3 1 1 Forthcoming...

'Heritage flair' home recently renovated in excellent condition with lovely homes and gardens in the surrounding streets. Offers prior to auction will be seriously...

Byron Bay&#39;s Secret Hideaway

89 Massinger Street, Byron Bay 2481

House 3 2 2 Contact Agent

Situated only a short walk to town and beaches at the end of a quiet lane on the crest of Ruskin and Paterson Streets, you could pass by this hidden gem 100 times...

Impressive 6 Bedroom Home In Beachside Suffolk

11 Azolla Place, Suffolk Park 2481

House 6 3 3 Auction - Contact...

In a whisper quiet location in beachside Suffolk Park is this spacious 6 bedroom,3 bathroom, Asian inspired double storey, double brick house. An impressive 2...

Watego&#39;s Beach House

10 Palm Valley Drive, Byron Bay 2481

House 4 2 Contact Agent

Nestled in the coveted Wategos Beach, this house has incredible panoramic ocean and beach views. The current home is built over three levels with national park in...

Quality Timber Home in Private Enclave

5 Bangalay Court, Bangalow 2479

House 3 2 2 $990,000

Located at the end of a long private driveway, this elegant family home is immaculately presented and ready to enjoy. Contemporary design with open plan flooded...

ICONIC SEASIDE and RIVERFRONT LOCATION

18 South Beach Road, Brunswick Heads 2483

House 3 1 $1,700,000

This distinctive style " A Frame" beach house is a Brunswick Heads icon; perfectly positioned directly opposite the stunning Brunswick River, within easy walking...

VIEWS &amp; COASTAL BREEZES!

6 Ewandale Close, Clunes 2480

House 4 3 3 $695,000

A SUPER, SUPER INVESTMENT - OR LARGE FAMILY HOME on over an acre - in the Village of Clunes SNEAK PEAK - FIRST OPEN 17 DECEMBER! At the end of a sweeping...

Beachside Haven

9/58 Armstrong Street, Suffolk Park 2481

Town House 4 2 1 $750,000 +

'Beachside' is ideally located in a quiet cul-de-sac just two streets from beautiful Tallow Beach and a brief stroll to Suffolk Park village shops. Featuring a...

Coast high-flyer's fight back from bankruptcy, $72m debt

Scott Juniper went from millionaire developer to declaring bankruptcy in2012, now he is back on top of his game again with new developments including this one in Coolum.

'Apocalyptic lending storm' causes financial collapse.

How your home can earn you big $$$$ this Christmas

This luxury Twin Waters home rents out over Christmas for more than $6000 a week.

Home owners earning thousands renting out their homes this Christmas

2000 jobs at multi-million dollar Ipswich project

INSIDE: Artist's impressions of the interior of the new Eastern Heights aged care precinct.

Sub-contractors needed to build $15m aged care facility

Iconic beach shack rises from the ashes

Inspired by the Dailys stories on the need for beach shacks, popular Coolum restaurant MyPlace has transformed its inside into a beach shack.

And the iconic 'guitar house' saved for now

New era of healthcare for the Northern Rivers

Page MP Kevin Hogan, Federal Minister for Health Susan Ley, NSW Premier Mike Baird, NSW Minister for Health Jillian Skinner and Lismore MP Thomas George officially opening Stage 3A of the Lismore Base Hospital redevelopment.

New facilities at Lismore Base unveiled by NSW Premier

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!