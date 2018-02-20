FACS workers to strike over child welfare concerns

Public Service Association says a new child protection IT system is putting kids at risk.

Public Service Association says a new child protection IT system is putting kids at risk. evgenyatamanenko

UP TO 30 Family and Community Services workers will walk off the job at Lismore tomorrow in protest to a new system that the public service union argues puts vulnerable kids at risk.

At 12.30pm, Lismore staff and Public Service Association members will gather at the department's Zadoc St office in Lismore to oppose the ChildStory system.

ChildStory is an IT system that was implemented in November last year that manages a supported child's family, carers, caseworkers and other service providers around them.

Association organiser Asren Pugh said the system "is just not working” and prohibiting FACS workers from doing their jobs and protecting children.

Mr Pugh said since transferring to the new system, important data about in-care children has been lost and workers are unable to process payments to carers for services such as doctors check ups and school fees.

"They can't provide proper care for the children,” he said.

Protesters will call on Family and Community Services Minister Pru Goward, to halt the rollout of phase two of the controversial system.