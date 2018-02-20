Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

FACS workers to strike over child welfare concerns

Public Service Association says a new child protection IT system is putting kids at risk.
Public Service Association says a new child protection IT system is putting kids at risk. evgenyatamanenko
Claudia Jambor
by

UP TO 30 Family and Community Services workers will walk off the job at Lismore tomorrow in protest to a new system that the public service union argues puts vulnerable kids at risk.

At 12.30pm, Lismore staff and Public Service Association members will gather at the department's Zadoc St office in Lismore to oppose the ChildStory system.

ChildStory is an IT system that was implemented in November last year that manages a supported child's family, carers, caseworkers and other service providers around them.

Association organiser Asren Pugh said the system "is just not working” and prohibiting FACS workers from doing their jobs and protecting children.

Mr Pugh said since transferring to the new system, important data about in-care children has been lost and workers are unable to process payments to carers for services such as doctors check ups and school fees.

"They can't provide proper care for the children,” he said.

Protesters will call on Family and Community Services Minister Pru Goward, to halt the rollout of phase two of the controversial system. 　

Topics:  facs lismore northern rivers health and safety northern rivers kids northern rivers politics state government

Lismore Northern Star
New Tattersalls Lismore to close its doors

New Tattersalls Lismore to close its doors

REASONS cited include a harsh insurance company and unforgiving landlords.

Man drops pants in front of child

Lismore police station in Lismore. Zadoc Street.

Police have arrested a man for performing indecent acts

$5 million deal for macadamia company

Deputy Premier John Barilaro and Member for Lismore Thomas George visit MPC in Alphadale to announce a NSW Government loan of more than $5 million.

Loan puts processor on a global footing.

Do you know where Rayelene is?

Rayelene Beryl Prior

Police would like to get in touch with the Lismore woman

Local Partners