Facelift set to begin soon for historic community hub

WORKS to refurbish the Byron Community Centre and Byron Theatre building are expected to begin this month.

The heritage-listed building that’s home to the Byron Community Centre, Byron Theatre, the Byron Markets office and a number of local businesses has been due for refurbishment.

Management have worked with Byron design agency Whitewood for a proposal for works on the building’s facade.

Works, funded by the council and the State Government’s

Public Reserves Management Fund, will involve the building being washed and new paint applied to the external front of the building that’s visible from Jonson St.

The balustrade will be replaced and the entry atrium area will receive new paint finishes. Decorative lattice, veranda brackets and new signage will be added.

Byron Theatre manager Tanja Greulich said her team was looking forward to the works.

“My team and I welcome the refurbishment, as it will put the Byron Theatre in the spotlight and increase its visibility on Jonson St,” she said.

“We are right opposite the visitors and tourist precinct, but visitors don’t know the theatre exists.

“The new exterior design will really give us more presence and the opportunity to broaden our market.”

Along with boosting the street visibility, the proposal will honour the building’s 100-year history and its heritage-listed status.

“We drew inspiration from the original design of the building in 1907 when it was the Byron Bay School of Arts,” Whitewood’s Julie King said.

“It was important to us to incorporate elements of the Federation-era architecture into our design plans.

“We worked closely with the council to honour the building’s original character and its rich history.”

Byron Community Centre general manager Louise O’Connell said the works would mark the beginning of a new era for the beloved building.

“The refurbishment will give the building a new lease of life, the new look will give the building a personality and presence on Jonson St,” Ms O’Connell said.

“We are very excited to reveal the new look to the public.”

The works will boost the building’s presence on Jonson St while showing it’s more than a community support hub.

For information about what’s on at the centre visit the website byroncentre.com.au.