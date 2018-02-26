Facebooker too smart for clumsy scam

RICHMOND police have shared on their Facebook page what they consider one of the clumsiest scams they have every seen.

One of their followers had advised them of a scam going around where she was advised she had randomly won money and a new phone.

"Congratulations...I am from the Samsung company," it said.

"I am here to inform you that your Facebook profile just won...$800,000 cash and the latest Samsung phone."

The recipient wasn't so silly and said she would ring Samsung to check if it was true.

The police praised her savviness but said unfortunately people do lose money over even basic scams.

"If you get one of these messages just delete it." the police said.