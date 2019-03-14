Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Facebook has confirmed it is aware of outages on its platforms including Facebook, Messenger and Instagram.
Facebook has confirmed it is aware of outages on its platforms including Facebook, Messenger and Instagram.
Technology

Facebook, Instagram suffer global outages

by Staff Writers and wires
14th Mar 2019 7:20 AM | Updated: 9:14 AM

FACEBOK says it is aware of outages on its platforms including Facebook, Messenger and Instagram and is working to resolve the issue.

The problem appears to have started around 4am (AEDT) today.

The outages appear to be concentrated around the US and Europe, as well as eastern Australia.

Both Facebook's desktop site and app appeared to be affected.

Some users saw a message that said Facebook was down for "required maintenance".

Facebook did not say what was causing the outages, which were still occurring as of 5.15am AEST or which regions were affected.

More Stories

Show More
editors picks facebook global outage instagram messenger technology

Top Stories

    Mystery of Lismore's disappearing birds

    premium_icon Mystery of Lismore's disappearing birds

    News GAIL Doggett used to enjoy watching the abundance of bird life in her garden. But for six weeks, she hasn't seen a single bird.

    • 14th Mar 2019 9:00 AM
    Major medical cannabis hub planned for Ballina

    premium_icon Major medical cannabis hub planned for Ballina

    Business Australian company pushes ahead with plans for 30,000sqm facility

    Business sees 'one of worst days' in years over one-way road

    premium_icon Business sees 'one of worst days' in years over one-way road

    Council News Businesses owners said they are suffering from one-way traffic trial

    • 14th Mar 2019 9:00 AM
    Premier shows Lismore $1.5m worth of ‘love’

    premium_icon Premier shows Lismore $1.5m worth of ‘love’

    News Gladys Berejiklian visited the region again