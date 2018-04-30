Facebook hugging wars?

Waving, giving high-fives and hugging are seemingly the new-age pokes on Facebook.



Are people participating in waving and hugging Facebook wars? Such cordial gestures simply don't have the same antagonistic ring as a poke war.



Are pokes still a thing? They always seemed to me a bit like a dry hump, without the physical contact. Maybe Facebook introduced the wave, high five, and hug for those to progress through a kind of warped nerdy foreplay before the poke?



What I want to know is when Facebook will introduce the punch or slap option.



Just don't get textually transmitted disease from unprotected Facebook waving, high-fives, hugs, and especially, those uncongenial pokes.