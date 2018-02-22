Facebook comment causes ride from hell

Be very wary what you say on social media.

TROLLS and stirrers on social media, beware!

A Facebook comment has lead to charges being laid.

Police will allege on February 12, a 19 year old Casino man was a passenger on a southbound train out of Casino.

He met a person known to him who had recently posted comments on Facebook that he did not like.

The 19 year old became enraged and offered to fight all the passengers in the carriage.

He also damaged carriage fittings.

A train supervisor then attended and had punches thrown at him.

He also threatened to assault other rail staff.

This behaviour continued until the train arrived in Grafton, where the 19 year old jumped off the train as it arrived.

On February 21 police attended a Casino address and placed the 19 year old under arrest.

He has been charged with destroying property and intimidation, and will appear at Casino Local Court in March.