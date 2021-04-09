Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Facebook, Instagram worldwide issue: Friday outage affects Australian users
Facebook, Instagram worldwide issue: Friday outage affects Australian users
Technology

Facebook and Instagram’s worldwide outage

by Natalie Wolfe
9th Apr 2021 8:15 AM

The world's biggest social media platforms were down this morning with millions of Facebook and Instagram users questioning what went gone wrong.

Down Detector, a website that tracks when technology fails, reported mass outages on both platforms this morning.

The Instagram app was asking users to "please try again" when attempting to load the news feed.

"We're sorry, but something went wrong," the app said.

Facebook was also showing a similar error message, with users unable to refresh their newsfeeds.

Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp were down.
Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp were down.

 

Facebook Messenger was hit by the outage too, with messages not sending through.

WhatsApp also briefly had issues, with a spinning wheel and a "connecting" message showing up for users.

All of the downed social media platforms are owned and run by Facebook.

The company is yet to publicly comment on the issue but appeared to restore access by 8am AEDT.

Without Facebook or Instagram to question what was going on, millions of users flooded Twitter to firm up their theory that their favourite platforms were down.

Originally published as Facebook and Instagram's worldwide outage

More Stories

editors picks social media social media platforms technology

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Skyrocketing house prices do little to stem demand

        Premium Content Skyrocketing house prices do little to stem demand

        Property Northern Rivers house prices rise $2000 in less than a month amid a continuing ‘seller’s market’.

        Scouting report: 42 talents who’ll light up King of the Country

        Premium Content Scouting report: 42 talents who’ll light up King of the...

        Rugby Union Reporters from each region contesting the King of the Country tournament on the...

        Alleged armed robber to undergo psychiatric tests

        Premium Content Alleged armed robber to undergo psychiatric tests

        News The man is charged with armed robbery of a Lismore service station where he...

        Join The Great Dunny Hunt for when you HAVE to go

        Premium Content Join The Great Dunny Hunt for when you HAVE to go

        News The National Public Toilet Map, which lists over 19,000 toilets, gives people the...