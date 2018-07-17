Face of the flood also had a name

Dion Ord, the man who became the "face” of the 2017 Lismore flood after being dramatically rescued during the height of the emergency, has died.

THE death of Dion Ord just over a week ago touched a raw nerve with me.

He became the "face" of the 2017 Lismore flood after being dramatically rescued during the height of the emergency.

Mr Ord was hauled, wide eyed and scared, to safety by a member of the fastwater rescue team.

His image was captured by our photographer and splashed across our front page under the headline 'I Got You'.

For weeks and months after the floodwater subsided, we didn't even know his name, because he had chosen to sleep rough.

But relatives did get in touch with us and once we had a name and a rough idea of his whereabouts our photographer tracked him down.

Mr Ord's body was found under the Uniting Church in the Lismore CBD just over a week ago.

It's sad to think the region's recent cold snap may have had an impact on his untimely death.

But it's an unfortunate reminder that the weak and vulnerable in our community suffer the most in the cold.

What is particularly hard to take is that he survived an emergency like the flood, only to succumb on our streets right under our noses.

His mother Narelle Ord has been in contact with The Northern Star.

Her son's funeral will be held at Muli Muli community near Woodenbong on Friday.

She told us that her son was only home for a fortnight after the 2017 floods and then hit the road again to go "walkabout".

Apparently, he loved being outside which is why he probably got stuck in such a tight situation when everyone else had evacuated during the floods.

Our thoughts and prayers are with this family at this time.