Fabulous surprises in store for Tropical Fruits festival

COMMUNITY club Tropical Fruits has confirmed its New Year's festival will include a number of new features under this year's theme, Haus of Fruits - Category is Family.

Tropical Fruits committee and event manager, and former iconic Les Girls troupe member, Penny Clifford, said one of the new features of the main party was a bigger and better cabaret space.

"This year we are moving cabaret to a new fabulous, larger space, in a massive tent that was used at Splendour,” she said.

"It will have more seating, better sight lines and will be an exciting change for Haus Of Fruits 2019.

"Nora (Vidler) is curating a wonderful program and the cabaret opening superstars from Sydney are amazing.

Clifford said the main bar area will be moved to where the cabaret previously was, offering two access points, one inside for all drinks, plus a second bar for beers and soft drinks that will be card only payment.

"There will also be a third bar area towards the arena and trade hall that will be a vodka and soft drink bar for card-only purchases too,” she said.

"We will have a main catwalk near the Biosphere that will have the names of the families that register online, who will be able to walk with their friends in 'Ball' style, in a homage of the ground-breaking series Pose. We are already have groups of friends registering their families, music and themes to walk, so we are very excited about this.”

Clifford said organisers were working to lock in "an extra special midnight show” to happen before the midnight fireworks.

On December 29, the festival will kick off with a street parade through the Lismore CBD, ending at Lismore City Hall, followed by the Opening Soiree.

Festival events include three amazing main parties: New Year's Eve party, New Year's Day Pool Party and New Year's Day Recovery Party.

The main party will include four feature dance floors, with headliner DJs Kitty Glitter and DJ Blacklow (USA), Queen of Hearts (Berlin) and DJ Joelby (UK).

Other DJs on the line up are Sandi Hotrod, Colin Gaff, DJ Ruby in the Dome and more.