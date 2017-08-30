Fabulous and at the fore at 40

TO THE FORE: At the 40th anniversary of the Lismore Workers Club Ladies' Social Gold Club, three life members enjoyed the event. L-R Audrey Wilson, Margaret Riordan and Colleen Whipps.

THERE was laughter and a lot of talk of swings, putts and sand traps as members of the Lismore Workers Club Ladies Social Golf Club celebrated their 40th anniversary.

Every Monday since 1977, the Monday Ladies Social Golf club have met at the Lismore Workers Golf Club for friendship and a few rounds.

So on Monday August 28, 70 ladies attended the celebratory lunch.

And while they may be a little older in body, if their game is as sharp as their minds, then watch out fellas!

TO THE FORE: Alison Shepherd was presented with the Memorial Friendship Vase at the Lismore Worker's Club Ladies Social Golf Club's 40th anniversary luncheon. L-R LSGC president Nancy Silvano, Alison Shepherd and LWC treasurer Barry Lamperd. Alison Paterson

President Nancy Silvano announced Alison Shepard was the winner of the annual Friendship Memorial Vase, which was presented to the winner of their golf competition by LWC treasurer Barry Lampard.

Ms Shepherd said she was honoured to be the recipient on this occasion.

"Thank you very much,” Ms Shepard said.

Ms Silvano reminded guests the Vase is given out in memory of past members no longer with the club.

"This year in celebration of our 40th anniversary we have purchased a plaque on which we will list all the names of the winners,” she said.

The Ms Silvano and Mr Lampard then announced the winners of various other awards.

She also congratulated all the members for their attendance.

The guests included life members Audrey Wilson, Colleen Whipps and Margaret Rioardan were at the inaugural meeting and held positions on the club's committee.

The club costs $5 to join and $2 each week to play up to 9 holes of golf any time on Mondays.

However, the group also arranges a casual brunch on the first Monday of every month at 11am.

Ms Silvano said ladies needn't be actively playing to come to social events, but they were always ready to welcome new players.

