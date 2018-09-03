‘Absolutely ridiculous’: Goal of the year contender stuns

Sampdoria's Fabio Quagliarella, left, celebrates with his teammate Gaston Ramirez after scoring against Napoli.

FABIO Quagliarella's airborne backheel volley in Sampdoria's big Italian Serie A win over Napoli is the leading candidate for goal of the season.

Title hopefuls Napoli were thumped 3-0 at the Stadio Luigi Ferraris after coach Carlo Ancelotti tinkered with the team, dropping captain Marek Hamsik and forward Jose Callejon.

Gregoire Defrel scored two first-half goals to put Sampdoria in command and, although Napoli improved after the break, Quagliarella added a third with an outrageous flick in the 75th minute.

A low cross was sent into the area and the 35-year-old forward, at the near post, diverted it into the net with the back of his heel.

Last season's runners-up Napoli, who came from behind to win both their first two games this season, have six points from three matches while Sampdoria are off the mark after having played just two games.

"We started this game the same way we started the first two but this time we couldn't turn things around," Ancelotti, who has returned to Serie A after a nine-year absence, said.

"We gifted them the first half with our attitude." Elsewhere, Sassuolo scored four goals in 11 minutes before halftime on their way to a 5-3 win over Genoa.

They are in second place with seven points, two behind leaders Juventus. Krzysztof Piatek gave Genoa the lead in the 27th minute but Kevin Prince Boateng, Pol Lirola, Khouma Babacar and a bizarre own goal by Nicolas Spolli put the hosts in complete control.

Babacar's shot appeared to be going to wide but Spolli stopped it with one foot, only to knock it over the line with the other.

Gian Marco Ferrari scored a fifth after the hour before Goran Pandev and Piatek pulled two back.

Marco Benassi's second-half goal gave Fiorentina a 1-0 win over Udinese which left them with six points from two games.

Lazio, who lost their opening two matches, beat Frosinone by the same score thanks to Luis Alberto's goal early in the second half.

Torino beat SPAL 1-0 in a match interrupted in the 18th minute for nearly an hour by torrential rain.

Defender Nicolas Nkoulou headed the only goal early in the second half to give Torino their first win of the campaign and end SPAL's perfect start.