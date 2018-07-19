Fab Labs provide fur therapy in court

Guide Dogs NSW/ACT will deliver a new service that's bound to put smiles on the faces of vulnerable and anxious people at 10 courts across NSW.

VICTIMS and witnesses at Lismore Courthouse will have the support of therapy dogs lending a floppy ear and a friendly paw, by early 2019.

Guide Dogs will deliver a new service that is bound to put a smile on the faces of the vulnerable and anxious at 10 courts across NSW as part of the Government's Canine Court Companion Program.

Attorney General Mark Speakman said Guide Dogs NSW/ACT was busy training dozens of labradors who will be the stars of the program at Burwood, Campbelltown, Gosford, Goulburn, Lismore, Manly, Nowra, Orange, Sutherland and Taree courts.

"The Fab Labs will patrol the courthouses, looking to help anyone who's stressed and in need of fur therapy,” Mr Speakman said.

The roll out of the Canine Court Companion Program follows a successful pilot program at Manly Courthouse involving Delta Society dogs, which Mr Speakman said was "paws down” one of the most popular programs trialled in NSW courts to date.

"The Manly program received unanimous support, with anxious victims and witnesses feeling more relaxed and ready to give evidence after patting the helpful hounds,” Mr Speakman said.

"I thank the Delta Society for helping to pioneer therapy dogs in courts in NSW, with its work at Manly Courthouse laying the platform for the program to grow.”

CEO of Guide Dogs NSW/ACT Dale Cleaver said the organisation was excited to be working with the NSW Government to deliver the program.

"We know that the presence of a dog can help calm people and lower, anxiety, and it is wonderful to see our dogs are already doing this at Manly Courthouse,” Mr Cleaver said.

Guide Dogs breed more than 200 puppies a year, many of them going on to be guide dogs, while others go on to be pets for therapy dogs.

"Given a labradors' unique qualities in terms of being able to respond and adapt to an environment, their friendly nature and calming effect they are a great breed for that,” Mr Cleaver said.

Lismore Court was identified as a "priority area” for the program by the NSW Government.

"We're really pleased that it is one of the areas because Guide Dogs has quite a range of services in that region,” Mr Cleaver said.

"We're really pleased that this is an extension of services we have.”

Lismore MP Thomas George said he was excited to see Lismore Court benefit from this positive program.

"The results clearly show having a calming canine in the courthouse really makes a huge difference to people's experience at court,” Mr George said.

"Victims and witnesses aren't the only court users who reported feeling less stressed and anxious. Lawyers, police and court staff also felt the benefit of the scientifically recognised phenomenon, 'the pet effect'.”

Dogs are expected to be rolled out across all 10 courts by March 2019.