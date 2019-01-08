FA Cup shock as Liverpool make early exit

LIVERPOOL crashed out of the FA Cup with a 2-1 loss to Wolves as Jurgen Klopp paid for naming a second-string side that included three teenagers.

Goals from Raul Jimenez and Ruben Neves either side of half-time at at Molineux sent the hosts into round four despite Divock Origi's fine strike briefly bringing Liverpool level after the break.

Fresh from a first Premier League loss of the season, to Manchester City in a thrilling top-of the-table Premier League clash, Klopp made nine changes to his starting line-up.

Only James Milner and Dejan Lovren retained their places, but Lovren limped off after just six minutes and was replaced by 16-year-old Ki-Jana Hoever.

Rafael Camacho and Curtis Jones were also handed debuts, but it was Liverpool's most experienced player, Milner, who was at fault for the opening goal.

Diogo Jota caught the former England international in possession in midfield and put Jimenez clean through before Fabinho could intercept.

The Mexican steadied himself before firing low past Simon Mignolet for his seventh goal of the season with the only notable chance of the first half.

Without Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane, Liverpool were struggling to get any momentum going forward.

But the visitors were level out of nothing when Origi collected a loose ball on the edge of the area six minutes into the second period and smashed the ball high past John Ruddy.

Wolves, though, have made a habit of upsetting the Premier League's established top six in their first season back in the top flight.

After beating Chelsea and Tottenham and holding City, Manchester United and Arsenal in the Premier League, Liverpool can now be added to the list of scalps for Nuno Espirito Santo's side thanks to a wonder strike from Neves.

The Portuguese international took aim from 30m out but had too much power and accuracy for Mignolet in finding the bottom corner.

It just wasn’t James Milner’s night. Picture: AP

Meanwhile, the Cup's two most successful ever sides will meet in the fourth round, with Arsenal hosting Manchester United in the last 32.

Premier League champions Manchester City are at home to Burnley, and Tottenham face a tough trip to Crystal Palace.

Holders Chelsea have an easier task with Sheffield Wednesday or Luton to travel to Stamford Bridge.

Wolves' reward for beating Liverpool is a trip to either Shrewsbury or Stoke.

The ties will be played between January 25 and 28.

Swansea v Gillingham AFC Wimbledon v West Ham Shrewsbury or Stoke v Wolves Millwall v Everton Brighton v West Brom Bristol City v Bolton Accrington v Derby or Southampton Doncaster v Oldham Chelsea v Sheffield Wednesday or Luton Newcastle or Blackburn v Watford Middlesbrough v Newport Manchester City v Burnley Barnet v Brentford Portsmouth v QPR Arsenal v Manchester United Crystal Palace v Tottenham