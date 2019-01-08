Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The FA Cup is getting towards the business end. Picture: Getty
The FA Cup is getting towards the business end. Picture: Getty
Soccer

FA Cup draw: Gunners to face United in fourth round thriller

by AFP
8th Jan 2019 11:04 AM

THE FA Cup's two most successful ever sides will meet in the fourth round as Arsenal host Manchester United in the last 32.

Premier League champions Manchester City are at home to Burnley, and  Tottenham face a tough trip to Crystal Palace.

Holders Chelsea have an easier task with Sheffield Wednesday or Luton to travel to Stamford Bridge.

Wolves' reward for beating Liverpool 2-1 on Monday is a trip to either Shrewsbury or Stoke.

The ties will be played between January 25 and 28.

Here's the draw for the fourth round of the FA Cup in full!

Swansea v Gillingham

AFC Wimbledon v West Ham

Shrewsbury or Stoke v Wolves

Millwall v Everton

Brighton v West Brom

Bristol City v Bolton

Accrington v Derby or Southampton

Doncaster v Oldham

Chelsea v Sheffield Wednesday or Luton

Newcastle or Blackburn v Watford

Middlesbrough v Newport

Manchester City v Burnley

Barnet v Brentford

Portsmouth v QPR

Arsenal v Manchester United

Crystal Palace v Tottenham

More Stories

Show More
accrington afc wimbledon arsenal barnet blackburn bolton brentford brighton bristol city burnley chelsea crystal palace derby doncaster everton fa cup fourth round draw gillingham luton manchester city fc manchester united middlesbrough millwall newcastle newport oldham portsmouth qpr sheffield wednesday shrewsbury southampton stoke swansea tottenham hotspur watford west brom west ham united wolves
News Corp Australia

Top Stories

    Pacific Highway closed after car, motorcycle crash

    Pacific Highway closed after car, motorcycle crash

    Breaking Traffic in both directions has been impacted on the Pacific Highway following the two-vehicle collision this afternoon, with emergency services responding

    • 8th Jan 2019 12:03 PM
    $180k scammed from business

    premium_icon $180k scammed from business

    Crime An email led to a company being scammed a large amount of money

    This slice of heaven could be yours

    premium_icon This slice of heaven could be yours

    Property 100 year old church the answer to your property prayers

    How much rain fell in 2018 compared to past years

    premium_icon How much rain fell in 2018 compared to past years

    Weather RAINFALL TOTALS: Long-term figures compared to 2018.

    Local Partners